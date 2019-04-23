Join Us for Bussin it to Busch!

04-23-2019

It’s time to load up the bus again to head to another St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium!

We’re Bussin’ it to Busch on Friday, May 10th to see the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. We’ve teamed up with a lot of local businesses to give you the opportunity to win two tickets to the game AND transportation to and from the game on the KWOS party bus… And Papa John’s – the official Pizza of the Cardinals – will have free pizza for everyone just before we board!

On Location Registration Dates and Times:

Plasma Biological – Winner announced 05.01

Sports Zone – (Winner Announced May 4th)

Graf & Sons Winner announced May 2nd)

Weed Man (Winner announced May 6th. Register HERE.

Brockes Tire & Auto (Winner announced April 25th)

Sydenstricker (Winner announced May 3rd)

Bubble Cup Tea Zone (Winner announced May 3rd)

McKnight Tire (Winner announced May 3rd)

Drop Box Mattress (Winner announced on April 26th)

Ice Cream Factory (Winner announced on May 8th)

Yesway Convenience Store in Kingdom City (Winner announced on May 3rd)

Keep listening to win tickets too!