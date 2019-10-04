Accused killer dies in jail

04-10-2019

The Mexican national accused of murdering a Montgomery County man as part of a 2016 killing spree is dead.

Authorities say Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was found non-responsive in his St. Louis jail cell early Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at a hospital. he apparently hung himself.

He was accused of killing four people in the Kansas City, Kansas area in March 2016, then murdering a Montgomery County man hours later. He was found in that area after a large manhunt. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.