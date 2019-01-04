Busy Cole County ballot Tuesday

04-01-2019

There are a fair amount of issues and races on your Jefferson City ballot. Mayor Carrie Tergin is facing a challenge from Tiwan Lewis. Three candidates are running for Municipal judge .. Brian Stumpe, Angela Silvey and Tim Anderson. Gaylin Carver and Scott Evans want to be the next City Prosecutor.

Jefferson City voters will also decide on several propositions dealing with term limits and terminations. Several Jefferson City councilmen are running unopposed.

Four candidates are running for two Jefferson City school board seats .. Steve Brown, Lorelei Schwartz, Jessica Green and Stephanie Johnson.

Blair Oaks schools in Wardsville have two ballot issues to fund a new high school.

Severak districts have school board seats up fro grab, including Wardsville.