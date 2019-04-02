Listen to KWOS Live
Charges now filed in JCMO thefts and police chase

04-02-2019


We know the names now of the five Columbia natives accused of stealing from a Jefferson City store then driving away from the cops. Prosecutors have accused Laronya Brown, Emeisha Dorema, Tashianna Pitts, Antanesha Jones, and Reginald Guy with stealing and resisting arrest. Police say the suspects stole more than three thousand dollars worth of clothes from the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the capital on Sunday. They then allegedly drove away from the cops, and it took spike strips to stop them on Highway 63 near Ashland.

