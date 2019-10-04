Chiefs Fan Could Face a Year in Jail

04-10-2019

The man who flashed a laser at New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady in the AFC championship game could face jail time. 64-year-old Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit is accused of being the culprit in what turned out being the Kansas City Chiefs’ last game of the year. While prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser, they’re banned from most sporting events. Morgan faces a charge of disturbing the peace, which could come with a sentence of up to one year in jail.