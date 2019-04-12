Columbia Planned Parenthood abortions on hold

04-12-2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Planned Parenthood is asking a federal appeals court to delay a ruling on a case involving whether abortions will resume at its Columbia clinic. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a motion filed by the organization asks the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a Louisiana abortion-related case. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Missouri case should proceed, alleging that Planned Parenthood wants to delay to get a more favorable outcome