|Even the interim city manager calls it “drastic.” John Glascock said yesterday (mon) Columbia Regional Airport is closing for all air traffic until next Tuesday. Regional carriers for American and United airlines started canceling flights over the weekend, because of runway safety concerns. They said the crown of the crosswind runway, which helps drain off water, makes landings and takeoffs too bumpy. The main runway at Columbia Regional is closed for maintenance the next two months.
Columbia Regional Airport closed for repairs
04-09-2019