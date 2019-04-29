Fatal crashes in Mid-Missouri

04-29-2019

A Jefferson City man dies in a Callaway County motorcycle crash. Troopers say 65 – year old John Nelson ran off Route J Friday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a traffic sign. No one else was on the bike.

A mid-Missouri man is dead after a crash on Highway 50. Troopers say Robert Faulkner’s car slid sideways into a pickup going the other way yesterday (sun) afternoon. A doctor pronounced the 34-year-old California, Missouri man dead where the crash happened on Highway 50 a little west of Syracuse. No injuries reported for the pickup driver.