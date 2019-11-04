Governor has ideas about flooding threat

04-11-2019

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson wants an outside agency to review the Army Corps of Engineers’ management of the Missouri River. Parson says in Columbia he might contact federal officials in Washington.

Parson, along with the governors of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are meeting in about one week with Corps officials to brainstorm additional flood prevention measures. North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) introduced a bill this week to remove fish and wildlife as an authorized purpose for management of the Missouri River and make flood control the highest priority.