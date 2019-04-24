Governor Parson asks for river disaster declaration

04-24-2019

(A-P) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is seeking a major disaster declaration in response to severe flooding in March. Parson’s office said Wednesday that the Republican governor is asking President Donald Trump for federal assistance for 13 counties in northwest and southeast Missouri: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve. Funds could be used for things such as road and bridge repairs.