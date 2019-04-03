Jefferson City / Cole / Boone County election results

04-03-2019

Carrie Tergin easily won re-election as mayor in Jefferson City. Lorelei Schwartz and Stephanie Johnson won the race for the two open Jefferson City school board seats. Blair Oaks school district voters approved two propositions that will clear the way for a new high school. Lowe Cannell defeated Mike West to become Fulton’s next mayor.

Brian Stumpe is the new Jefferson City Municipal Judge. Gaylin Carver wins the City Prosecutor race.

Brian Treece will serve another three years as Columbia mayor. The incumbent defeated challenger Chris Kelly in yesterday’s election. Della Streaty-Wilhoit and Blake Willoughby will fill the two open Columbia Public Schools board of education seats. Southern Boone County school district voters approved a tax increase for new facilities. Voters in the Ashland area also approved a tax increase to give more money to the fire protection district.