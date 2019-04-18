Late night debate on Title IX in Missouri Senate

04-18-2019

(MissouriNet)– Missouri state Senators debated for roughly six hours last night about a contentious bill that would drastically change how Missouri colleges and universities handle sexual assault and harassment complaints. Under the legislation, an administrative commission would hear the cases, students involved could have an attorney, cross-examination would be allowed and the accused could appeal. St. Louis Democrat Jamilah Nasheed says state-appointed public defenders should be included for those who cannot afford an attorney.

Bill sponsor Gary Romine of Farmington says his legislation is about fair treatment in the review process. Debate continued into the early morning hours, but no vote was taken on the bill.