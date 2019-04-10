Listen to KWOS Live
Man charged in apparent accidental shooting that killed a JCMO man

04-10-2019


(AP) — A Jefferson City man is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after a shooting death at the Columbia Mall.

25-year-old Scott Ray Randolph was charged Monday in the Thanksgiving 2017 death at the mall.

Jeffery Swope, of Jefferson City, died while in a vehicle in the mall’s parking lot.

Columbia police detective Jonathan Voss said in a probable cause statement that Randolph called 911 and said he was putting his gun in a holster when it went off and bullet struck Swope in the eye.

However, Voss wrote that he found the weapon in the holster and no signs of damage consistent with a firearm going off inside it.

