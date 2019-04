04-23-2019

A third suspect has pleaded guilty in a shooting death near the Centralia Civil War battlefield site a couple years ago. Richard Henry yesterday (mon) admitted to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Sentencing is in June. He was accused of murder in the death of Leon Wilder in 2017. Prosecutors say it was a drug deal gone bad. Arline Diedrich and Justin Traughber pleaded guilty to lesser charges last year. Traughber is serving a nine-year sentence. Diedrich got ten years.