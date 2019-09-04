Medical condition takes driver’s life

04-09-2019

KMIZ– A driver died after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing in Jefferson City on Monday morning.

A spokesperson confirmed a man driving a pickup truck had a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle while traveling on S. Country Club Drive around 9:30 a.m.

The truck went over a curb, through a field and ended up against an air conditioning unit outside of a state warehouse on Scruggs Station Road, authorities said.

Authorities said the man was flown to Columbia, but did not survive. Authorities said a coroner will determine the cause of death.

No one else was injured in the incident.