Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Medical condition takes driver’s life

04-09-2019


KMIZ– A driver died after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing in Jefferson City on Monday morning.

A spokesperson confirmed a man driving a pickup truck had a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle while traveling on S. Country Club Drive around 9:30 a.m.

The truck went over a curb, through a field and ended up against an air conditioning unit outside of a state warehouse on Scruggs Station Road, authorities said.

Authorities said the man was flown to Columbia, but did not survive. Authorities said a coroner will determine the cause of death.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer