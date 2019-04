04-04-2019

(MissouriNet) — The Rocheport Bridge 1-70 in Mid Missouri is an artery connected to the rest of the nation– and it needs replacing. It is up to the legislature to decide how- in the next few weeks…

MoDoT Director Patrick McKenna made it clear that the $100 million budgeted by the House would not help Missouri get federal funding to replace the commercially-busy bridge.

McKenna says the bridge is heavily travelled every day and needs to be replaced.