Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Pixabay

Officer okay after being dragged by car

04-30-2019


A Mexico police officer has minor injuries, after his gun went off and he was dragged a couple blocks while partially in a suspect’s car. No arrests yet, after a failed traffic stop on a wanted Mexico man on West Promenade early yesterday (mon) morning. Authorities say the suspect pulled over, but once they found out he had a felony warrant he took off with a cop hanging inside. That officer’s gun went off, then he fell back to the street after a couple blocks. He was taken to a hospital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer