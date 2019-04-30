Officer okay after being dragged by car

04-30-2019

A Mexico police officer has minor injuries, after his gun went off and he was dragged a couple blocks while partially in a suspect’s car. No arrests yet, after a failed traffic stop on a wanted Mexico man on West Promenade early yesterday (mon) morning. Authorities say the suspect pulled over, but once they found out he had a felony warrant he took off with a cop hanging inside. That officer’s gun went off, then he fell back to the street after a couple blocks. He was taken to a hospital.