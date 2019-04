04-24-2019

You may remember the stories out of St. Louis County where drivers were repeatedly pulled over and hit with expensive speeding tickets. The fact that some of those folks were jailed for not being able to pay their fines caught Tony Messenger’s attention …

The Post – Dispatch’s Messenger won a Pulitzer Prize for his stories about ‘debtors prisons’ in Missouri. The articles prompted the Missouri Supreme Court into changing state law.