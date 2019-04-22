Short week at the State Capitol

04-22-2019

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Senate will tackle the state budget this week in Jefferson City. This will be a short week in the Legislature, with lawmakers off today for Easter Monday. They return to Jefferson City tomorrow (Tuesday). Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia tells Missourinet the budget is expected to go to the Senate floor on Wednesday. The House has approved a 29-point-two BILLION dollar state operating budget, which includes an eight-million dollar retention pay play for state Department of Corrections employees. Rowden also tells Missourinet prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation could hit the Senate floor this week.