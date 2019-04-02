State Auditor Says New Tax Tables Are Illegal

04-02-2019

The state’s Revenue Department broke the law by not using a public process to change tax withholding tables. That’s according to Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway who said the agency has shown a “clear pattern of mismanagement.” Withholding tables are used to calculate how much to take from workers’ paychecks throughout the year for income taxes. The Revenue Department revised those tables in January and, according to Galloway, they did so without proposing a regulation change, which would have allowed for public input.