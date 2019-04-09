Suspect busted with homemade bombs in Cole County

04-09-2019

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – A man was arrested and taken to the Cole County jail after he was accused of making bombs and exploding them outside of a residence in Cole County.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of AC Exit in Elston Monday morning, west of Jefferson City to reports of someone making a bomb and exploding them. The victim told deputies that a person blew up a device outside of their home on Sunday morning, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said in a press release.

Deputies were able to find an unexploded device wedged between the phone service outlet and the under pinning of the mobile home.

Danny Smith, 40, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful manufacture and use of a dangerous weapon and was taken to the Cole County Jail. Smith posted the bond of $21,000 and was released.

“Regional West Fire District, as well as, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Unit responded to the scene. MSHP Bomb Squad arrived at the scene and detonated the device,” Wheeler said.