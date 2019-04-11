The NEW KWOS Morning Show starts Monday!

04-11-2019

KWOS would like to welcome Austin Petersen to the team!

Austin Petersen is a homegrown Missourian and small business man with a lifelong passion for liberty. He grew up on a horse farm in Peculiar, Missouri and went on to attend Missouri State University, graduating with a degree in the Fine Arts. After developing a career in media in both New York City and Washington, D.C., he returned to Kansas City.

In 2016, Petersen appeared on the national stage as a candidate for President of the United States. He took second place in the crowded Libertarian primary behind Governor Gary Johnson and ahead of cyber security maverick John McAfee. Petersen also finished third in a crowded GOP primary for US Senate in the state of Missouri in 2018. He was also the director of production at FreedomWorks and an associate producer for Judge Andrew Napolitano’s show “FreedomWatch” on the Fox Business Network.

On Monday, we’re starting a new morning show. The KWOS Morning Show with Austin Petersen and John Marsh will air weekdays from 6-9 am!