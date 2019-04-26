The ‘other’ man convicted in a Columbia reporter’s murder wants out of prison

04-26-2019

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (AP) – A man who has served 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of a Missouri sports editor is challenging his imprisonment. Charles Erickson pleaded guilty in 2004 in the death of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. The Daily Tribune reports attorneys for Erickson filed a petition this month in Pike County seeking his freedom. They argue Erickson’s confession and guilty plea don’t prevent him from seeking relief from this sentence.