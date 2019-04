04-11-2019

Two suspects wanted in some thefts are arrested after a car chase Tuesday. Jefferson City Police pulled over the pair on Monroe Street. They took off down Highway – 54 and were ultimately caught in Miller County after spike strips stopped their car. One suspect was caught after a foot chase. The other was arrested after he broke into a nearby home. They’re wanted in connection with thefts in Holts Summit and at a Jefferson City pawn shop.