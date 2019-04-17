Two persons, not just one, hit by shots in fatal JCMO incident

04-17-2019

It now turns out two victims were hit by gunfire during a large Saturday fight that spilled into a Jefferson City street. Marquis Avant is charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert Scott. Another person hit by gunfire had only non-life threatening injuries. Avant claimed he fired shots in the air in an attempted to disperse the crowd on Hickory Street. He also admitted to having someone else hide the gun. He’s being held without bond.