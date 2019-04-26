Watch out for exploding wine!

04-26-2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri agency is warning merchants and consumers that bottles from a central Missouri winery pose a risk of exploding. The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said Thursday that the issue came to its attention during a routine inspection, when a wine bottle from Casa de Loco in Eldon exploded. The agency learned from retailers of additional explosions. What’s causing the explosions is unclear.

Officials said six different types of bottled wine by Casa de Loco poses a danger of blowing up and should not be consumed.

The six types are: