Watch out for roadwork on the Missouri River bridge

04-15-2019

A lane closure on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City this week. One Eastbound lane of the bridge will be shut down from 9am to 3pm today (mon) through Thursday. MoDot says it’s for a routine inspection. Highway 54 will see daytime lane closures in Cole County too, while crews pick up rocks that have fallen from bluffs. You’ll see lane closures on a couple Columbia streets this week too, while crews put in speed bumps. Expect delays on Walnut Street between College Avenue and Melbourne Street, and on Rain Forest Parkway between Providence and Range Line.