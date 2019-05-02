Another water rescue – this one at the Lake

05-02-2019

KMIZ– LAKE OZARK, Mo. – A woman was rescued after a vehicle was swept into the Osage River near Lake Ozark late Tuesday.

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was sent to the call a little before midnight and learned a vehicle with two people inside had been swept off a low-water bridge on Catrock Road, the agency said in a news release.

A man was able to get safely out of the vehicle but crews found a woman who was clinging to a tree a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday, the release said. She was brought out of the water about 30 minutes later and taken to Lake Regional Hospital for evaluation. Several fire departments helped with the search, which included three teams in boats, according to the release.

The vehicle had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon, the fire district said.

