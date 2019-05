Cut gas line forces street closure

05-08-2019

Kmiz– JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Jefferson City Fire Department and Ameren crews responded to Dunklin Street on Tuesday morning after a gas line was hit by a construction crew. The line was hit near McKnight Tire and Auto Center on Dunklin Street in Jefferson City.

The incident did not cause any immediate danger, said Jefferson City Fire Division Chief Jason Turner. Ameren was able to stop the leak, and the scene was cleared by 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Ameren officials said it took about an hour and a half to make the repairs.