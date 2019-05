Dead student to be honored in Lincoln U commencement

It will be an especially emotional graduation ceremony at Lincoln University on Saturday.

The school is awarding a posthumous degree to D’Angelo Bratton-Bland during commencement ceremonies. Bratton – Bland was fatally shot in Jefferson City last December. He was 23 years old.

Lincoln is setting up a scholarship fund in Bratton-Bland’s honor.