05-30-2019

A big crowd packed the LINC at Lincoln University on the first day of the MARC resource center for victims of the tornado and the flooding. Jody Dickhaut with Adventist Disaster Response says his team ‘shepherded’ those needing help through the process …

The Adventists are just one of the many faith – based groups helping with the recovery. The Jefferson City MARC center is open again Friday. Another assistance center will be in operation Saturday in Eldon.