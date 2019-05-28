Latest details on getting tornado debris hauled off in JCMO

05-28-2019

Due to the recent severe weather events, Republic Services is extending their hours at the Jefferson City Landfill, located at 5605 Moreau River Access Rd, Jefferson City, MO. (Gate #1)•Saturday 7am – 3pm•Monday 7am – 3pmNOTE: For payment, the Jefferson City Landfill accepts checks, debit, or credit cards onlyRepublic Services has 30-yd open-top containers available for storm clean up. For rates or more information on these containers, please contact Republic Services directly at 573-635-8805.Republic Services is the sole authorized provider for waste collection and disposal within the City of Jefferson City limits. All solid waste and construction debris generated within the corporate city limits must be disposed of at the Jefferson City Landfill.

Vegetative Debris Disposal Throughout the City: The City has contracted with Twehous Excavating to provide our citizens with a no-charge location to drop off vegetative debris. Items should meet the following requirements: •Vegetative debris only such as tree branches and brush. No building debris or household trash.•Branches and limbs should be no longer than 8 feet in length. •Debris can only be accepted from city residences.The site is in operation between the hours of 8 AM to 6 PM and will be open thru the holiday weekend to assist residents with their clean up. After this week, the facility will be staffed Monday thru Saturday.The drop off location is: 2619 North Shamrock RoadJefferson City, MO 65101Building Materials and Vegetative Materials Within the Tornado Zone of the City:

Building Debris and Material: To minimize disposal expenses the City requests that all building debris and materials be segregated from vegetative materials to the maximum extent practical. The building materials can be place in separate piles adjacent to the curb.Vegetative Debris:Vegetative Debris within the tornado zone can also be placed in separate piles adjacent to the curb.The City will be removing these piles in the coming weeks.