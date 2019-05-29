Missouri River to remain in major flood stage

05-29-2019

The latest forecast has the Missouri River staying above major flood stage in Jefferson City for at least another week. Several roads all over mid-Missouri are still closed. Highway 24 is closed west of Moberly near Brunswick, where officials have issued voluntary evacuations and are warning about flooding worse than 1993. Sandbaggers are trying to keep the water away all along the river, including members of the National Guard and even some prisoners.

The river stands at about 32 – feet .. two feet above the Capitol View Levee.