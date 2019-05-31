More parking challenges for JCMO .. thanks to river level

05-31-2019

The waiting game continues on the Missouri River. The river sits at 32 – feet in Jefferson City with the next crest at close to 33 – feet expected by Monday. Backwaters from the flooding have closed some streets near the Capitol. State workers are having to commute from lots across the city because of limited parking near the state office buildings. High Street and Highway – 50 remain open.

The Kids Fest planned for downtown Saturday is cancelled as is the Cole County Historical Society’s ‘Madison Walk – A Walk Thru Time’. The Inside the Walls Concert with Dennis DeYoung of the band Styx has been moved to the Cole County Fairgrounds from the old MSP prison.