05-20-2019

Columbia police have arrested the man who may be the naked burglar. Victor Mendoza is accused of burglary, sexual misconduct, and more. Police say Mendoza went into two unlocked homes south of the Lake of the Woods exit of I-70 early Saturday. Residents say they woke up to him in their bedrooms, without any clothes on. Investigators say Mendoza did not take anything, or hurt anyone.