05-16-2019

The names of those killed in a wreck on Highway 54 have been released. 30-year-old Radiance Wright lost control of her vehicle around 8 o’clock last night just outside of Eldon. The vehicle flipped several times. Wright was killed, along with 3-year-old Patience Horton, 4-year-old Arleone Horton, 7 month Byra Brown, and Rondrea Anderson, whose age is unknown. All five were from Columbia.