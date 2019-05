05-29-2019

Kevin Riley sums it up best: ‘The storm was tough, but we’re tougher’. Last week’s tornado heavily damaged the Riley Auto Group dealership, damaging or destroying 800 – cars and trucks …

Riley hopes to begin selling vehicles as soon as possible, planning on having their Toyota dealership back to normal in 6 – months or less. He admits it may take longer for the G-M store, as the tornado completely destroyed their service center.