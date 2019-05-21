Salute To Veterans Airshow is CANCELLED

05-21-2019

The Salute to Veterans Airshow set for this weekend at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport has been cancelled.

Due to extreme flooding in Jefferson City, the airport has already been evacuated. The river is expected to crest tomorrow at over 2 feet past flood stage, rendering our show impossible. The Saturday and Sunday airshow days have both been officially canceled, along with all surrounding airshow events such as the Old Soldier’s Show, Media Day, and the Saturday Honored Guests Banquet.

Monday’s parade is still on until further notice.