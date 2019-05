05-06-2019

Do you think it’s smart for the state to offer tax breaks for big firms who want to build factories in the floodplain along the river? St. Louis County Senator Andrew Koenig wants to cut out those TIFs …

Koenig says his district in suburban St. Louis has seen two 100 – year floods. He says that’s prompted those firms to build ‘super-levees’ that create worse flooding downstream.