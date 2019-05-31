Stabbing and arrest in JCMO

05-31-2019

(JCPD) — The Jefferson City Police department responded to the100 block of Marshall Street last evening to investigate a reported stabbing that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a subject with multiple stab wounds to his arm. The victim had sustained non-life threatening injuries and was able to identify the suspect, who was still on scene.Officers contacted the suspect, a 37 year old Jefferson City resident and took him into custody for the assault.Based on the investigation including statements from witnesses and the victim, the suspect was transported to the Cole County Jail.During his arrest, the suspect resisted officers on two occasions.

Charges are pending; the suspect was booked into the Cole County Jail for Assault 2ndDegree, Armed Criminal Action, 2 counts of Assault on an LEO and Possession of a Controlled substance