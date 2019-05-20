Storms blow down trees, cause Mid-Missouri outages

05-20-2019

KMIZ– Severe thunderstorms plowed through Mid-Missouri during the afternoon Saturday and left behind a swath of damage.

Hundreds were without power in several counties, where reports of damage were trickling in Saturday night.

Before 5:00 PM, half dollar size hail was reported in Linn Creek. A boat dock was flipped over on the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks near Green Bay Terrace. A power pole was also knocked down in Wet Glaize near Highway 17 and Highway T.

In Cole County, 62 mph winds were recorded in Jefferson City, and numerous large trees were downed in streets and on homes. Several hundred people were also without power as of 7:00 PM.

A 51 mph wind gust was recorded in Ashland just before 6:00 PM.

Law enforcement in Gasconade County reported several trees fell down in Rich Fountain, and large tree limbs were reported down in Loose Creek in Osage County.

Trees were also downed in Fulton in Callaway County. And s semi was blown over near Kingdom City, leaving the driver with injuries.