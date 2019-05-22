Listen to KWOS Live
Storms, possible tornado blast through Mid-Missouri

05-22-2019


Severe weather hit mid-Missouri yesterday (wed) evening, and produced an apparent tornado. Meteorologists reported damage consistent with a tornado on the ground southeast of Auxvasse near the small Callaway County town of Readsville. Callers driving on Interstate 70 reported strong winds, heavy rain, and limited visibility minutes later east of the Kingdom City exit. Several tree limbs were down nearby over Callaway County Route JJ. Heavy rains left water on roadways all over mid-Missouri, causing slide-offs.

