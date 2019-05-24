United Way outlines tornado volunteer opportunities

05-24-2019

if your want volunteer to help tornado victims United Way of Central Missouri needs you.

The utility companies are working diligently to get areas safe for volunteers to enter. As soon as all areas have been deemed safe, we will communicate with all registered volunteers via email to begin the volunteer recovery efforts. We anticipate we will be able to send out volunteers over the weekend but will keep everyone updated. Please know we are accepting donations at the United Way of Central Missouri office located at 205 Alameda Drive in Jefferson City. Financial gifts in the form of cash and checks made payable to American Red Cross are preferred at this time and can be brought to the United Way of Central Missouri office.

Immediate online financial gifts can be made at www.redcross.org<http://www.redcross.org>.

Information regarding other material donations will be forthcoming; please stay tuned on our website (www.unitedwaycemo.org<http://www.unitedwaycemo.org>) and Facebook page (@unitedwaycemo).