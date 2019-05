05-03-2019

Are you in for a repeat of historic flooding on Mid-Missouri’s streams and rivers? Cole County Public Works Larry Benz says they’re watching the flooding potential …

Benz’s department’s biggest challenge is dealing with smaller rivers like the Moreau that flood in a hurry when it rains.

The Missouri River should crest just over 28 and a half – feet today.

That’s less than two feet below the levee top.