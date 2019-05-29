Listen to KWOS Live
KWOS John Marsh

You can drop off donations for victims starting today!

05-29-2019


If you want to drop off supplies for tornado and flooding victims you can do it starting this (Wed) afternoon at Capital West Christian Events Center on Fairgrounds Rd. They need cleaning supplies, food, water, personal hygiene items etc. Will be handed out starting Friday.

