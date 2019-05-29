You can drop off donations for victims starting today!

If you want to drop off supplies for tornado and flooding victims you can do it starting this (Wed) afternoon at Capital West Christian Events Center on Fairgrounds Rd. They need cleaning supplies, food, water, personal hygiene items etc. Will be handed out starting Friday.
