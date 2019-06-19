UPDATE *** One arrest after near head-on crash with JCPD cop prompts west side manhunt

06-19-2019

One suspect is in custody and officers continue to search for another after a police presence in a western Jefferson City neighborhood last night. JC-PD SWAT officers and other agencies were hunting for two suspects who nearly hit a police detective’s cruiser head-on Bel Air Drive around 5-pm …

Lt. Dave Williams says they don’t think there was any immediate threat to anyone in the Boonville Road area, but access was shut down for hours. He says investigators don’t know why the men were driving so fast or why they ran after the crash.