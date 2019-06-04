4 – day weekend for state govt. workers

06-28-2019

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s governor plans to sign an executive order closing state offices on Friday July 5.

Governor Mike Parson’s order means state offices will be closed on BOTH the Fourth of July and on Friday the 5th. Governor Parson says Missouri is known as a state that honors our veterans, adding that the Fourth of July reminds us of the “brave men and women who have fought to preserve this great country.” More than 14-thousand state employees work in Cole County, making state government Jefferson City’s largest employer.