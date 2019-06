06-27-2019

It looks like some ‘pros’ hit a Mid-Missouri car dealership. Thieves took two cars from the Jim Butler car lot in Linn Tuesday morning. The crooks apparently broke a glass door to the dealership and stole a Dodge Challenger and a Dodge Durango SUV. Investigators located the GPS trackers in the Kansas City area where they had been pulled from the cars and abandoned. Police say the crooks were professionals.