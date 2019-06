06-24-2019

Somebody ‘upstairs’ must have been watching out for Jefferson City. Capital Region Medical Center’s Gaspare Calvaruso says, if the May tornado had shifted a little to the west, his patients could have been in serious trouble …

While the tornado largely spared the hospital, it devastated the neighborhood just to the east. Calvaruso says he’s still amazed that so few Jefferson Citans were injured.