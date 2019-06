06-03-2019

(MissouriNet) — A Jefferson City area man has died of injuries he suffered in last month’s tornado.

According to an obituary, 61-year-old John Howard Freeman was injured in a tornado that swept through Jefferson City and Eldon the night of May 22. Four days later, he died from his injuries. The type of injuries he experienced is unknown.

Freeman is the lone human death connected to the Mid-Missouri EF-3 tornado. About 25 people were injured. Seventy-eight Jefferson City homes and buildings.